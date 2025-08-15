Non-local TDP voters allowed: Perni

Guntur: YSRCP has ridiculed the way ZPTC elections were held and the way Chief Minister N Chandrababu and his son and Minister for HRD Lokesh have made a mockery of democracy by capturing or misusing institutions.

Speaking to the media at Tadepalli on Thursday, former minister Perni Nani said non-local TDP workers were allowed to vote in the presence of district collector Cherukuri Sridhar, which defines the conduct of by-polls and the sanctity of democracy. Police were used as a shield to safeguard TDP interests, and there was no answer to the pointed question of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on how voters from other areas were allowed to vote in the by-elections. The re-poll in two places was conducted as planned to avoid further scrutiny, and TDP has once again proved that it has no belief in democracy and fair means of elections.