Now, capital status mooted for Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Kala Gowthami Telugu Saraswata Parishad president and YSRCP CGC member Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi said that they will ask Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to give capital status to Rajamahendravaram, which has always been known as the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, the ancient language institution should be allocated to Rajamahendravaram, she said.

Kala Gowthami Saraswata Parishad and Telugu Department of SKVT College, Jakkampudi Foundation jointly organised Telugu Language Day here on Monday.

Dr PVB Sanjeeva Rao, president of the Telugu Department, acted as the commentator while Kala Gowthami founder Dr BVS Murthy presided over the programme. SKVT College Principal Dr Ebil Rajababu said that everyone should help to keep the Telugu language alive.

Prof T Satyanarayana of Adikavi Nannaya University said language preservation cannot be done by governments alone. Literary organisations, literary servants, students and teachers should work toward this in a planned manner.

A poet, who has done great work in the Telugu language and writer C Gangeya Sastry and others were honored on the occasion. Cine junior artist Rama Teertha, Telugu lecturer Palli Sudha, and social workers Desireddy Balarama Naidu and Madiraju Srinivas participated.