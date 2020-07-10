Now Coronavirus test result to appear within 15 minutes in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which way ahead in conducting Coronavirus tests in the state has intensified its efforts to conduct more tests. The government COVID Rapid Antigen Test Kits, which will give the report in just 15 minutes by which the patients who come for emergency treatment do not have to wait for a longer time.

The usage of the kit is as follows, first, the swab is extracted from the nose for testing and will be rotated three times in the liquid available in the kit and pour three drops of liquid sticking swab onto the kit. After 15 minutes the result would have appeared. The test is subjected to be COVID positive if the colour on the kit changes.

These tests will be performed for patients coming to government hospitals for emergency medical treatment, accidents and childbirth. Kits have been distributed throughout the state. Also, 1,900 kits were sent to Kurnool district in the first phase. They were sent to Kurnool General Hospital, Adoni Maternity Center, Nandyala District Hospital and 18 Community Health Centers in the district.

Tests for emergency patients have been conducted through these kits since Thursday. If the patient has corona symptoms and the test gives him a negative, he or she will again perform an RTPCR test.