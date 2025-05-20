Now, ‘SVIMS Seva’ to ease access to medical services

Tirupati: In a move aimed at extending the spirit of Srivari Seva beyond temples and into healthcare, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has launched a new initiative at its Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) hospital. Named ‘SVIMS Seva’, the programme was formally inaugurated on Monday and is expected to significantly enhance support for patients and their attendants by facilitating faster access to medical services.

Speaking on the occasion, SVIMS Director cum Vice Chancellor Dr RV Kumar said the programme was launched following the instructions of SVIMS Expert Committee Chairman Dr IV Subba Rao, TTD Chairman BR Naidu, and TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao. The idea, he said, was inspired by the success of Srivari Seva at TTD temples and aims to replicate a similar voluntary support system within the hospital environment.

Every day, around 1,500 patients from various regions, particularly rural areas, visit SVIMS seeking treatment across approximately 42 medical departments spread over a vast area. Many of these patients, unfamiliar with the hospital’s procedures and locations of different services, face difficulties in navigating the complex.

To address this, SVIMS Seva will deploy batches of 20 student volunteers – both male and female, studying at the institute. These volunteers will be stationed at the SVIMS OPD block and Sri Padmavathi OPD block to assist patients with registration, lab tests, and other diagnostic services, offering guidance and support in a structured and compassionate manner.

Dr Kumar noted that the initiative is expected to bring about a significant improvement in patient convenience and accessibility, particularly for those from underprivileged backgrounds. The launch event was attended by Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Principal of the College of Physiotherapy Dr Madhavi, Chief Medical Records Officer Vivekananda, Medical Records Officers Murali and Sireesha, as well as several other staff members and student volunteers.