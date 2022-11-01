  • Menu
NSS takes out rally on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

CI Ganesh flagging off Rashtriya Ekta Diwas rally of NSS volunteers in Rajamahendravaram on Monday
CI Ganesh flagging off Rashtriya Ekta Diwas rally of NSS volunteers in Rajamahendravaram on Monday

Highlights

On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET) School of Pharmacy NSS Unit volunteers took out a rally on Monday from two town police station in Rajahmundry via Vijaya Theatre, Rallabandi Subbarao Museum.

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET) School of Pharmacy NSS Unit volunteers took out a rally on Monday from two town police station in Rajahmundry via Vijaya Theatre, Rallabandi Subbarao Museum.

They raised slogans saying that ethnic unity is everyone's responsibility. Circle Inspector T Ganesh, the chief guest, said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the iron man of India, who maintained the integrity of the country, is an ideal example for the youth.

He took a pledge of unity with the students and started the rally.

NSS Project Officer Sheikh Meera, Assistant Professors P Sreenu, K Pranusha and around 100 NSS volunteers and police personnel participated in the rally.

