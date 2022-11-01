NSS takes out rally on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Godavari Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIET) School of Pharmacy NSS Unit volunteers took out a rally on Monday from two town police station in Rajahmundry via Vijaya Theatre, Rallabandi Subbarao Museum.

They raised slogans saying that ethnic unity is everyone's responsibility. Circle Inspector T Ganesh, the chief guest, said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the iron man of India, who maintained the integrity of the country, is an ideal example for the youth.

He took a pledge of unity with the students and started the rally.

NSS Project Officer Sheikh Meera, Assistant Professors P Sreenu, K Pranusha and around 100 NSS volunteers and police personnel participated in the rally.