NSTL celebrates National Technology Day

Visakhapatnam: Chief Operating Officer, Kochi Water Metro Limited, Sajan P John opined that technology and its advancements are the solutions to various upcoming dynamic problems.

Marking the National Technology Day 2025, Naval Science and Technological

Laboratory (NSTL), the premier naval research laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), organised a programme at NSTL family welfare centre here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajan P John briefed in detail how Kochi Water Metro was incepted and successfully developed.

Scientist-F and chairman NTDC-2025 K Srikanth explained in detail the background of National Technology Day and theme of the day ‘Yantra – Yugantar’ for advancing new technology, research and acceleration.

Outstanding scientist and Director NSTL Dr Abraham Varughese elaborated the aptness of the theme of NTD 2025 to the existing geo-political scenario. He mentioned that a nation can be strengthened if the technological advancements are fruitfully utilised at maximum.

The director strongly felt the Prime Minister’s vision of Vikasit Bharat can be realised with more concentration on recent technological frontiers viz Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, advances in material science, etc.

He appealed to the NSTL fraternity to work smart and innovative towards developing indigenous technologically advanced underwater systems.

During the programme, the Titanium medal was presented to Khagesh Kumar Choudhary, Scientist-E for his oration on ‘Thermal Suppression of Gas Turbine Exhaust in Compact Tunnel of Warship’.

Outstanding scientist HN Das, scientist-G D.R. Rajeswari Devi, Other scientists, officers, staff, NSTL Civil Employees Union and other leaders participated in the programme.