NTR district targets top SSC results

Vijayawada: With a clear objective of achieving the highest possible results in the forthcoming SSC public examinations, NTR District Educational Officer (DEO) L Chandrakala has intensified academic focus on Class X students across the district.

As part of the 100 Days Action Plan, the DEO launched ‘Shining Star’ programme, a special orientation initiative aimed at school toppers and high-performing students with a Target @ Highest Marks approach. Under this initiative, a day-long online orientation programme was conducted from the DEO’s office in Vijayawada on Saturday, covering all Class X students in the district.

Expert subject teachers from various schools participated in the programme and delivered focused lessons in all major subjects. They shared valuable tips on scoring high marks, effective examination preparation strategies, time management techniques, and identification of key and high-weightage topics.

The sessions provided comprehensive academic guidance, helping students gain clarity on syllabus coverage, answer-writing techniques, and revision methods essential for performing well in the board examinations. Students were also motivated to approach the examinations with confidence, discipline, and a positive mindset.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO L Chandrakala said the Shining Star programme was designed to nurture academic excellence and support students in achieving their full potential. She expressed confidence that the structured guidance and expert mentoring would significantly contribute to improved pass percentages and top scores in the SSC examinations.

She also appreciated the positive response from students and teachers towards the programme. Expressing optimism, she said that NTR district is expected to achieve better results than the previous year. Taking into account the earlier SSC results and the performance of Zilla Parishad High Schools in the district, the programme has been redesigned and strengthened to deliver improved outcomes, she explained.

Meanwhile, several students expressed happiness over the initiative taken by the DEO to help them secure high marks and place the district among the top performers. “We are delighted with the Shining Star programme under the 100 Days Action Plan. On par with corporate schools, the School Education Department has provided us with an online orientation programme, which is highly beneficial,” said Class X students of a Zilla Parishad High School at Nunna near Vijayawada.