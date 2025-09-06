NTR Health University Sets for Convocation Ceremonies on September 9

The 27th and 28th annual convocation ceremonies of NTR Health University are scheduled to take place on 9th September at Tummalapalle Kalakshetra. During a media conference held today, Vice-Chancellor Chandrasekhar and Registrar Radhika Reddy outlined the details of the upcoming event, which will be presided over by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Abdul Nazeer.

A total of 156 medals and cash prizes will be presented to 120 deserving students during the ceremony. Specifically, the awards will comprise 115 gold medals, 41 silver medals, and 38 cash prizes. Additionally, Dr OP Yadav, CEO of the National Heart Institute in New Delhi, will receive an honorary Doctor of Sciences degree.

Vice-Chancellor Chandrasekhar and Registrar Radhika Reddy also announced that degree certificates will be conferred upon five PhD graduates, along with one in super specialty, marking a significant achievement for the university and its students.