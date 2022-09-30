NTR is an inspiration for the field of medical and health, says Ashok Gajapati Raju

TDP leaders in Andhra Pradesh continue to protest in various forms over the name change of NTR Health University. Senior TDP leader Ashok Gajapatiraju spoke at the TDP signature collection program at Vizianagaram RTC bus stand. He said that NTR is a person whom Telugu people should be proud of and medically a role model for many leaders. He accused YS Jagan of continuing anarchic rule in the state.



He said that the name of the varsity was changed as a counter attack against TDP and alleged that such actions are being taken to create unrest in the state.



Meanwhile, the TDP cadre started relay hunger strike in Gudivada in Krishna district from today. TDP leaders Konakalla and Ravi Venkateswar Rao started the initiation camp against the name change of NTR Health University.



TDP ranks held a rally under the leadership of TDP leader Kommalapati Sridhar in Pedakurapadu of Palanadu district.