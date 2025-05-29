NTR laid foundation for women’s education

Bhimavaram: The102nd birth anniversary celebrations of the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao were held with great reverence at the PGRS meeting hall in the District Collector’s Office here on Wednesday. Floral tributes were paid to NTR’s portrait by District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani, Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy and other officials.

On the occasion, Nagarani stated that NTR’s visionary leadership has left an indelible mark on the state. She noted that NTR strongly believed that empowering women was essential for the state’s progress. In line with this vision, he introduced property rights for women, ensured reservations in politics and education, and established the Padmavathi Mahila University in Tirupati, laying a strong foundation for women’s education and empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, joint collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy emphasised that the youth would greatly benefit from studying the lives of leaders like NT Rama Rao and Jayaprakash Narayan. As part of the celebrations, a photo exhibition showcasing key moments from NTR’s life was arranged on the Collectorate premises.

Students presented cultural performances that captivated the audience.

District Revenue Officer M Venkateswarlu, RDO K Praveen Kumar Reddy, various departmental heads, employees, former Municipal Chairperson Merugani Narayanamma, and many others also participated.