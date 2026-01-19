NTR took Telugu self-respect to the global level: Minister

Narasaraopet: Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar said former chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao stood unmatched in both cinema and politics. He said the latter was a great leader who took Telugu self-respect to the global level. When the Telugu people were humiliated, NTR founded the Telugu Desam Party to protect Telugu self-respect, he said.

National-level Ongole breed bullock cart pulling competitions were inaugurated by the minister along with Narasaraopet MP Srikrishna Devarayalu and MLA Prattipati Pulla Rao at Golconda Gardens in Chilakaluripet on Sunday.

The bullock cart

competitions will be held for six days.

Bull pairs from Telugu states have come prepared to participate in the competitions.

Ravi Kumar said it is commendable that the Prathipati Pulla Rao Foundation is organising these bullock cart competitions in Chilakaluripet. Later, he inaugurated stalls displaying essential agricultural products for farmers at the venue.