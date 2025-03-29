NTR Vaidya Seva hospitals seek release of arrears

Vijayawada : The network hospitals of Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA) appealed to the state government to solve the problems they have been facing and submitted to the district collectors across the State on Friday.

It may be recalled that the state government is yet to clear the arrears of Rs 3,500 crore to the network hospitals for the health services they have undertaken under NTR Vaidya Seva Trust. Due to the mounting of arrears, it has become difficult for the managements to run the hospitals.

The ASHA representatives recalled that they had represented the issue to the chief minister, minister for health and higher officials many a time but in vain.

They are compelled to take up agitation when their efforts to solve the problem amicably went in vain, they said.

They submitted the representations to the district collectors, district medical and health officers, and the officers of the NTR Vaidya Seva network throughout the state seeking solution to their problems on Friday.

The network hospitals have decided to stop the services under NTR Vaidya Seva scheme from April 7 totally as part of the action plan.

The state president of ASHA Dr Kurukuri Vijay Kumar and district unit president Dr Arun submitted the representations to the district collector of East Godavari on Friday and appealed to him to solve the problem.