NTR was Yama for corrupt

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) headquarters on Wednesday celebrated the 102ndbirth anniversary of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and the icon of Telugu self-respect, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, APPCB chairman P Krishnaiah lauded NTR, stating that Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s name itself was a sensation.

Krishnaiah reminisced about his personal and professional association with NTR. “I worked with him when he was Chief Minister. Our bond was very special. When I was the RDO of Gudivada, he filed his nomination as an MLA for the first time with me as the returning officer. After his win, I handed him the certificate. When he was elected Chief Minister for the second time, he appointed me as the Joint Secretary in his office, as I was then the Guntur joint collector.”

Krishnaiah further elaborated on NTR’s administrative prowess. He was called ‘Yama’ (God of Death) in administration. He simply would not tolerate corruption.

APPCB Member Secretary, Chief Environment Engineer, Joint Chief Environmental Engineer, Senior Administrative Manager, senior officials, and staff of the APPCB also participated.