‘Virtual Reality Arena’ soon going to be reality in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: A major tourist attraction is all set to be added to the City of Destiny map. With a host of tourist spots, including adventurous sports, already drawing a number of tourists across the world, the new project ‘Vizag Experience,’ ‘Virtual Reality Arena’ along with a 3-star hotel are being initiated at a time when the city is frequently witnessing global events.

Initiated by Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), the three-in-one project has been taken up under the public–private-partnership (PPP) mode. Following the decision taken during the recent board meeting, the project will be developed in an extent of 2.82 acres of VMRDA land at Rushikonda. Adhering to strict timelines expected to continue for three years, the endeavour is coming up with an estimated investment of Rs 90 crore.

According to VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal and Metropolitan Commissioner N Tej Bharath, the upcoming initiative will feature a wide range of immersive and entertainment-focused amenities. They include a 360° immersive theatre, mixed-reality escape rooms, thematic shows and virtual time-travel experiences, VR gaming zone, aquarium and several others. As part of the project, a drive-in food zone with app-enabled dining, cafes, food court spaces and a 3-star boutique hotel will be set up.

With the letter of acceptance (LoA) for the project already been issued by the Metropolitan Commissioner, the VMRDA Chairperson opined that it marks a significant step towards initiating recreation-based and tourism infrastructure development in Visakhapatnam. Explaining the initiative, he further mentioned that the project is expected to emerge as a major attraction for residents of Vizag and tourists arriving from various parts of the world.