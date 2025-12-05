  1. Home
News

Surprise inspection of housekeeping onboard train

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 8:47 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the quality of linen supplied, cleanliness maintained, a surprise inspection was carried out by Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) K Rama Rao in the Visakhapatnam–Mahbubnagar Express on Thursday.

Observing the behavioural approach of the onboard housekeeping staff, the ADRM interacted with the cleaning staff and advised them to be polite with the passengers, ensure thorough cleanliness maintenance and prompt response to passenger complaints regarding linen supply and cleanliness.

Further, a counselling session for OBHS staff, supervisors, and health inspectors was conducted at Visakhapatnam railway station. Apart from proper behavioural conduct towards passengers, the session focused on enhancing service standards strategies.

