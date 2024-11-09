Numbed by numbers, YSRCP to sit out Assembly session

Vijayawada: TheYSRCP and its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are likely to remain absent from the State Assembly during the weeklong session when the state government proposes to come up with its full budget for the financial year 2024-2025 on November 11.

The party refuses to accept the rule position that they do not have the required number to claim the status of leader of opposition for Jagan. Their argument is that since YSRCP is the lone opposition party they should get that recognition or else they will boycott the proceedings of the Assembly.

The big question that is now making rounds in political circles is, will the YSRCP permanently boycott the Assembly proceedings till 2029? If so, can that be allowed under the rules of the state Assembly? What stand will the Speaker take on the issue?

According to a former secretary of the legislature and some legal experts, no member can remain absent from the proceedings of the House continuously for more than 60 days.

In terms of Article 101(4) of the Constitution, if a Member of Parliament remains absent from the sittings of the House without permission for 60 days, the House by adopting a Motion moved under Rule 215 of the Rules of Procedure, can declare the seat vacant.

To ensure that Members are aware of the record of their attendance in connection with such matters, on the basis of perusal of Attendance Registers maintained by the Lobby Office a letter is issued (under the signature of Deputy Secretary) addressed to a Member who is absent without leave from the House for 35-40 sittings, informing him that as per record he has been absent for several consecutive sittings.

A Member must apply in writing to the Speaker or Chairman, requesting the permission of the House to remain absent from the sittings. In case leave requested for is less than 10 days, the approval of the Speaker or Chairman is obtained on file. In other cases, the Speaker or Chairman immediately after laying of papers reads out the request of the Member seeking permission of the House for grant of leave of absence. If it is granted, the member is informed accordingly, and such members are not entitled to the daily allowance for the period of absence.