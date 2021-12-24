Nuzvid to be developed as major horticulture hub

Nuzvid: MLA Meka Pratap Apparao stated the food processing cluster works will commence soon in Nuzvid region.

The MLA along with the horticulture officials participated in an awareness programme conducted for mango farmers on protection of mango crops at Mango Research Centre here on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said Nuzvid is well known for delicious mangoes and Nuzvid Banginpalli and other mangoes have a huge demand in the country. He said Nuzvid will be developed as a major horticulture hub in the State as the government has identified this region as the suitable place for development of mango processing units. Giving details of financial assistance given to the mango farmers, he said Rs 17,500 per hectare will be sanctioned for pruning mango trees.

Meka Pratap said pest control on mango trees was taken up under MNREGs scheme and the State government has been implementing many schemes to help farmers and agriculture sector. He called upon the scientists to give suggestions to farmers to save the crop from pest and other infections.

Zilla Parishad vice-president G Krishnam Raju, Nuzvid municipal chairperson R Triveni Durga, vice-chairman P Satyanarayana, assistant directors of horticulture department L Vidya Sagar and J Jyothy, mango farmers and others participated in the awareness programme.

Local traders have set up stalls to explain about pest control chemicals to farmers.