NYF aims to promote national integration and empowerment

Anantapur: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, has announced an opportunity for young people to participate in the National Youth Festival (NYF) scheduled to be held in New Delhi in January 2026 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on January 12.

The NYF aims to unite youth from diverse cultural and social backgrounds while promoting national integration and empowerment.

As part of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) initiative, a series of competitions are being organized to engage youth and provide them a platform to express their ideas.

Under the Viksit Bharat Young Challenge, an online Viksit Bharat Quiz is being conducted on the My Bharat Portal from September 1 to October 15. Selected participants will get a rare opportunity to present their ideas before the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Union Ministers, senior officials, industry leaders, and policymakers.

The quiz is open to youth between the ages of 15 and 29. It will be conducted in 12 languages, including Telugu, and will consist of multiple-choice questions with one correct answer. The deadline for participation is October 15, 2025.

Interested youth are required to register through the official website https://mybharat.gov.in and take part in the quiz via this link.

This announcement was made by N Ravi Shankar Reddy, Chief Executive Officer, On Set, District Youth Services Department, Anantapur.