Odisha Assembly taught me everything: Prez

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said she felt nostalgic while addressing the Odisha Assembly which laid the foundation of her long political career, and called upon the members of the House to behave in a manner that will be followed by the people. Murmu, a former member of the Odisha Assembly, turned emotional while addressing the members as the President of India. She said that after many years, old memories resurfaced.

“I feel nostalgic. It is like homecoming for me. This Odisha Assembly has taught me everything. Whatever I am today, it is because of this House, the blessings of the people and Lord Jagannath,” Murmu said. “As a legislator, I have asked questions and as a minister, I too answered MLAs’ questions in this House,” she said.

Noting that she had addressed a number of assemblies in India and abroad, the President said, “Speaking here is different which reminds me of the past. The foundation of my career lies here only. I came from a village background and occupied a place in this House. This place has taught me how to speak, what to speak and how to behave with people in different situations.”

The President, who was elected to the Odisha Assembly for the first time in 2000 from Rairangpur constituency, recalled some former members. “Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the present Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and some others were also elected to this House in 2000 along with me.” Noting that “nation is first”, she urged the newly elected MLAs to maintain a balance between the ‘Kathni’ (words) and ‘Karni’ (deeds).

“In this age of technology, the people are watching and following you. You should behave in a proper manner both inside and outside this House. Work for the poorest of the poor and this is ‘Antorday’ (rise of the last person),” she said. The President also mentioned that the people are everything in democracy which can prosper only if the masses are happy. “Meet the aspirations and hopes of the people on you (MLAs),” she said.

Murmu also highlighted India’s achievements in various fields like economy, space science, technology, artificial intelligence and many others. “Many countries in the world have trust in India’s capability and that is exactly the indication of a Viksit Bharat,” she said. Noting that Odisha played a significant role in India’s freedom struggle and nation-building, the President said that the State had witnessed the transformation of ‘Chandashoka’ (Ashoka the cruel king) into ‘Dharmashok’ (Pious Ashoka). Tribal communities of Odisha have set an example for the country by fighting against foreign rule.

She mentioned that the State has the tradition of women’s empowerment and it is a matter of pride that Odisha Legislative Assembly has a long history of women’s representation. Before and after independence, there has been no Legislative Assembly in Odisha without women’s representation, Murmu said, adding that women from the State have made the country proud by achieving success in various fields. She hailed the State government for women’s financial assistance scheme ‘Subhadra Yojana’, subsidy to paddy farmers, and several other initiatives.

During the visit, Murmu mingled with MLAs, former MLAs and also visited room Number-11, the chamber she used as a minister between 2000 and 2004.