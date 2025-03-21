Odisha observes Pakhala Divas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and other dignitaries on Thursday greeted the people of the State on the occasion of ‘Pakhala Divas’, a day when the State’s staple food is cherished by its citizens. ‘Pakhala’, a traditional Odia dish made from rice, has its roots in Jagannath temple in Puri, researcher Bhaskar Mishra said.

Popular in summer, it is believed to aid digestion and keep the body cool, he added. Mishra said according to tradition, Pakhala is prepared by keeping leftover rice in an earthen pot with water.

After a few hours, the rice ferments and turns into a proper ‘Pakhala’, he added.

Various types of ‘Pakhala’ include ‘Basi’ (fermented), ‘Saja’ (fresh), ‘Dahi’ (curd), ‘Sugandhi’ (fragrant) and ‘Meetha’ (sweet) Pakhala.

Chief Minister Majhi described ‘Pakhala’ as a symbol of Odia culture and pride, calling it his favourite dish. Taking to X, Majhi said, “Pakhala is a symbol of Odia culture and linked to the State’s ‘asmita’ (pride). It is my favourite.

The Pakhala is an integral part of Odia lifestyle. Heartiest greetings to everyone on the occasion of ‘Pakhala Divas’ today.”

The BJD president and LoP Naveen Patnaik said, “Pakhala has a unique place in Odia tradition. I greet all on the #Pakhala Divas.” ‘Pakhala’ is typically enjoyed with side dishes like fried potatoes, brinjal, greens and fish fry.

Once considered a staple of the poor, ‘Pakhala’ has gained popularity in high-end restaurants, with special ‘Pakhala Thalis’ being served in five-star hotels.