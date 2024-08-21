Officials directed to take steps to generate revenue

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Commissioner KS Viswanathan directed the officials to look into promotions in all cadres as soon as possible and take steps to fill up vacant posts in the departments.



After reviewing the performance of establishment, revenue and legal departments in the administrative department at the VMRDA conference hall here on Tuesday, the Commissioner directed the officials to take steps to generate revenue by issuing notification for vacant shops, office spaces and commercial spaces in all the commercial complexes belonging to the VMRDA.

He said that the auction would be held soon for the sale of vacant plots in the layouts developed by the VMRDA. The Commissioner also instructed the legal department officials to file counter affidavits for pending court cases at the earliest. Administrative officer, senior and junior assistants participated in the meeting.