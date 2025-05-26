Officials told to create awareness about tribal schemes

Eluru: District Collector K Vetriselvi has ordered the concerned officials to take steps to ensure proper implementation of Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan for tribals in the district.

In a teleconference held from the Collector’s camp office on Sunday, she reviewed implementation of the Abhiyan with the officials. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the officials should take steps to create widespread awareness among the tribals about this programme, which is being organised under the auspices of the Tribal Welfare Department with the help of the central and state governments, and ensure that every eligible tribal takes advantage of this scheme.

As per the government’s orders, wide publicity awareness seminars should be organised in the district from June 15 to 30.

She instructed the Tribal Welfare Department officials to provide Aadhaar cards, Ayushman Bharat cards, caste certificates, PM Kisan and Jan Dhan accounts to the tribals. The Collector asked the officials to conduct regular reviews of these programmes and take steps to ensure that welfare schemes and development programmes are implemented properly. They should provide necessary assistance and cooperation to the beneficiaries and work for their development, she said.