Live
- Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ postponement rumours raises concern in fans
- Monsoon Beauty Woes: Survey unveils top skin and hair challenges for GenZ
- Hit duo Pawan Kalyan and Ali to share screen in ‘OG’
- Veteran Actress Asha Sharma Dies at 88
- Honoring the fight for gender equality
- New-age family drama ‘35-Chinna Katha Kaadu’set for release on Sept 6th
- Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Share Gokulashtami Wishes, Quotes, and Messages with Your Loved Ones
- Minister flags off first Sikh pilgrim special train
- CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Crack Down on Illegal Constructions
- Bank Holidays in September 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 9 days
Just In
Officials told to ensure MSP for tomatoes
District in-charge Collector Shiva Narayana Sharma directed agriculture authorities to take steps to fix minimum support price for tomato produce.
Anantapur: District in-charge Collector Shiva Narayana Sharma directed agriculture authorities to take steps to fix minimum support price for tomato produce. Addressing the officials of agriculture and horticulture departments at a review meeting here on Sunday, the Collector called for concrete steps to ensure that tomato farmers are not exploited. He also enquired about the registration of E-crop and expressed dissatisfaction as its progress is going on at a snail’s pace. He called for registration of every crop through E-crop mode.
Sharma directed the officials concerned to take steps for setting up tomato processing centres and also study the reasons for the crash of prices. He suggested that tomatoes can be supplied to all government institutions and welfare hostels. Joint Director of Agriculture Umamaheshwaramma and Agriculture director Narasimha Rao and Marketing AD Satyanarayana were present.