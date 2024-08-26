Officials told to ensure MSP for tomatoes

Anantapur: District in-charge Collector Shiva Narayana Sharma directed agriculture authorities to take steps to fix minimum support price for tomato produce. Addressing the officials of agriculture and horticulture departments at a review meeting here on Sunday, the Collector called for concrete steps to ensure that tomato farmers are not exploited. He also enquired about the registration of E-crop and expressed dissatisfaction as its progress is going on at a snail’s pace. He called for registration of every crop through E-crop mode.



Sharma directed the officials concerned to take steps for setting up tomato processing centres and also study the reasons for the crash of prices. He suggested that tomatoes can be supplied to all government institutions and welfare hostels. Joint Director of Agriculture Umamaheshwaramma and Agriculture director Narasimha Rao and Marketing AD Satyanarayana were present.