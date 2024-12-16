Officials told to give priority to tribal issues

Ongole: In a meeting held with the tribals and tribal organisations’ leaders here on Sunday, a member of the Andhra Pradesh ST Commission Vadithya Sankar Naik received representations, and urges from them.

He responded to their pleas and instructed the district administration to focus on resolving the tribals’ problems. Emphasising the urgent need for addressing the tribal community challenges, Sankar Naik delved into critical issues faced by tribal population in the district. He highlighted several key concerns, focusing on housing and economic opportunities for tribal communities.

He also advocated for recognition cards for tribal fishermen, similar to those issued to other fishing communities, to ensure they can access government benefits.

The ST Commission member said significant problems in the Kottapatnam area, where 55 tribal families, from the Nakkala tribe have been allocated land that is currently unsuitable for habitation. The allocated sites are low-lying areas prone to flooding during rainfall. He called on district authorities to take immediate action within 15 days, either by developing the current land or providing alternative housing sites.

He requested the Municipal Commissioner to allocate shop spaces in commercial areas for tribal communities and improve infrastructure in tribal colonies.