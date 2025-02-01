Officials told to implement code of conduct strictly

Guntur: Palnadu district collector P Arun Babu said Guntur, Krishna District Graduates MLC election code of conduct will be in force till March 8 and added that election notification will be issued on February 3. He instructed the officials to strictly implement the election code of conduct.

He addressed a video conference with the revenue officials and municipal commissioners from the collectorate in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district on Friday. He asked officials to remove all the posters and portraits of the leaders of political parties and cover the statues of the political parties and instructed to set up additional polling centres where voters are more than one thousand.

District revenue officer Murali, DPO Bhaskar Reddy, Horticulture officer Ramana Reddy, were among those who participated.