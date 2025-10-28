Officials told to install generators at mobile towers

Amalapuram: Cyclone Montha is expected to intensify and cause a severe impact as it approaches the coastline, warned V Vijaya Rama Raju, Director of School Education and Special Officer for Cyclone Montha relief operations in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

On Monday, he visited the cyclone relief centre at Kesanapalli village in Malikipuram mandal and interacted with people who had been evacuated from flooded areas. He inspected the facilities that had been arranged for them.

Speaking to media, he said that Cyclone Montha is moving in a west-northwest direction and is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday and make landfall by the same night. Strong winds with speeds reaching up to 90 kmph are expected, he added. The Special Officer advised people to remain extremely cautious. He said that the administration’s primary focus is on ensuring the safety of the public, and officials are working with full commitment to provide relief and support. People were advised to stay indoors safely from Tuesday evening and follow the instructions of authorities, particularly those in coastal villages. He further asked officials to keep the public regularly informed about the cyclone’s movement and ensure uninterrupted communication services by installing generators at mobile towers. Special Officer Vijaya Rama Raju and District Collector R Mahesh Kumar also inspected the medical camp at the relief centre and reviewed the availability of medicines and medical services. Survey & Land Records Assistant Director K Prabhakar, Special Deputy Collector P Krishna Murthy, and other officials were present.