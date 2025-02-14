Officials told to protect consumer rights

Kurnool: District Collector P Ranjit Basha has directed the officials of various departments to take strict measures to protect consumer rights, at the district consumer protection council meeting held at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector instructed the officials to conduct regular inspections of shops selling essential commodities and vegetables. He emphasised the need for surprise inspections at hotels, supermarkets, MLS points, petrol bunks, and markets to prevent fraud in weighing, adulteration of food, and selling products at prices higher than maximum retail price (MRP). He also directed formation of sub-committees, which should include officials from relevant departments as well as members of the Consumer Council.

He pointed out that large-scale frauds in weighing could occur during procurement of chili, cotton, and other grains in agricultural markets. The officials were instructed to take special care to ensure fairness and to intensify inspections and to take strict action, including filing cases against violators.

Ranjit stressed that merely imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 is not enough and directed the officials to implement relevant IPC sections for stricter punishment. The authorities told to not only conduct awareness programmes for consumers but also enforce laws effectively.

Collector Basha mandated provision of drinking water and other essential facilities in all government offices and directed relevant departments to ensure such amenities are available in private establishments as well. Hospitals must have ramps and drinking water facilities for differently abled, and scanning centers should have proper amenities. The Additional DMHO was asked to take appropriate action based on complaints reported in newspapers.

With summer approaching, the Collector ordered inspections of drinking water plants to ensure they meet required standards and instructed municipal commissioners to ensure proper sanitation, water supply, and chlorination testing.

During the meeting, members informed the Collector that mobile dispensing unit vehicles were using jute sacks while weighing goods, incurring loss for consumers. In response, the Collector directed the DSO to ensure accurate weighing and urged consumers to question if they encounter fraud.

Members also brought to his attention that gas cylinders were being supplied without vouchers. The Collector instructed the Joint Collector to issue orders for appropriate action against gas agencies involved in such practices.

He further directed legal metrology, food safety, health, RTC, and municipal departments to take strict action to safeguard consumer rights. All departments were asked to submit an action-taken report by the next meeting.

Joint Collector Dr B Navya stated that, in observance of National Consumer Day, awareness programs were conducted for consumers, along with essay writing and speech competitions for students. Consumer clubs were established in 220 schools. She mentioned that inspections would continue in hotels, bus stands, and other areas under the supervision of respective departments.

Assistant Collector Challa Kalyani, Kurnool Additional Municipal Commissioner RGV Krishna, Adoni Municipal Commissioner Krishna, Consumer Association Secretary Shivamohan Reddy, District Civil Supplies Officer Raja Raghuveer, Food Safety Officer Rajagopal Raju, Additional DMHO Dr Bhaskar, RTC RM Srinivasulu, RTO Lal Singh Chauhan, and members of the Consumer Protection Council.