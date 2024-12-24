Live
- Intensify membership drive, TDP activists told
- Docs play imp role in building awareness of organ donation says Droupadi Murmu
- Close shave for RTC bus passengers
- Women, tribal welfare given top priority: Sandhya Rani
- HSL bags three prestigious awards
- Farmers demand end to Janjhavathi dispute
- Chandrababu Pays Tributes to Renowned Director Shyam Benegal
- SCR bags 2 All-India performance efficiency shields
- Two persons admitted to hospital as gas leaked at Pharma City
- Mahila Shakti scheme: CS directs officials to set up solar plants in 231 acres
Just In
Officials told to resolve issues of differently-abled
Highlights
District collector K Vetri Selvi instructed the officials to positively resolve the petitions received regarding the issues of differently-abled people. She received petitions from people from all over the district
Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi instructed the officials to positively resolve the petitions received regarding the issues of differently-abled people. She received petitions from people from all over the district seeking solutions to various problems at the Public Grievance Resolution Forum (PGRS) held here on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, collector instructed the concerned officers to approach differently-abled people to receive applications from them, find out their problems themselves and take steps to resolve them. They should not ignore their problems and solve them with a humanitarian approach, she said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS