Officials told to resolve issues of differently-abled

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi instructed the officials to positively resolve the petitions received regarding the issues of differently-abled people. She received petitions from people from all over the district seeking solutions to various problems at the Public Grievance Resolution Forum (PGRS) held here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, collector instructed the concerned officers to approach differently-abled people to receive applications from them, find out their problems themselves and take steps to resolve them. They should not ignore their problems and solve them with a humanitarian approach, she said.