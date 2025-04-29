Officials told to work in coordination

Guntur: GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu stressed on the coordination among the officials to make arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to state capital Amaravati on May 2. He conducted a meeting with the officials at the GMC office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said main dais for PM, VVIPs, and cultural programmes will be set up. He directed the official to supervise the sanitation at the dais. He further said that six parking places will be set up. He instructed the officials to supervise the sanitation and provide infrastructure.

He said for sanitation in the galleries’ duties were entrusted to the officials. The officials and staff allotted the duties must attend with ID cards. He further said the sanitation workers must wear hand gloves, masks, aprons and remove garbage and waste and check water supply to the mobile toilets. The officers and staff should attend duties from May 1.

GMC SE Naga Malleswara Rao, Guntur city planner Rambabu, MHO Ravi Babu, deputy city planner D Srinivasa Rao were present.