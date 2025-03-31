Officials urged to strive for Nandyal dist development

Nandyal: Nandyal district will be in the forefront in terms of development in the State, if the district administration works hard with coordination, taking inspiration from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, stated R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy.

Along with Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farooq, district Collector G Rajakumari, Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, and senior officials, he participated in Uagdi celebrations at the Collectorate here on Sunday.

Renowned scholars Praveen Kumar Sharma and Shivakumar Sharma recited Panchanga (Hindu almanac) predictions for the new year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ministers stated that CM Naidu directed to celebrate Ugadi festival as a government programme, since this is the first festival after the NDA government came to power. They expressed hope that the State will prosper and Nandyal district will take lead in development.

Janardhan Reddy and Farooq claimed that their government is committed to balancing welfare and development despite economic challenges. They stressed that district’s growth requires the support of officials and blessings from people. Nandyal, rich in agriculture and natural resources, is poised for all-around development, they noted. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, the district administration would work diligently to further accelerate development, they added.

Collector RajaKumari highlighted that Sri Vishwavasu year is 39th year in Telugu calendar, named after Lord Vishnu, signifying prosperity. She expressed her hope that Nandyal district would flourish with wealth, abundant crops, and prosperity. She encouraged youth to seize new opportunities and wished for the well-being and happiness of all citizens.

A captivating poetry symposium followed, featuring esteemed poets and Ministers and the Collector honoured them with shawls and gifts. Also, notable individuals excelling in various fields were recognised, including Pagidala Venkateshwarlu (agriculture), Vaishnava Venkataramana (education), Gelivi Ramakrishna (industries), M Mallikarjun (sports), and S Nagaseshu (social service). Minister BC Janardhan Reddy also awarded a cash prize of Rs 20,000 to Bal Bhavan students for their impressive dance performances.

DRO Ramu Naik, RDO Vishwanath, senior officials from various government departments, and several dignitaries participated in the programme.