KV Pradeep performs Soma Yagam for universal prosperity in Nuziveedu

KV Pradeep along with his wife Padmini performed Shivambika Panchayatana Sametha Soma Yagam in a grand manner at Anantasagaram village near Nuziveedu of Andhra Pradesh. According to Vedic scholars, Soma yagam is a ritual prescribed in the Vedas, which is conducted to bring welfare to the world, uphold traditions and dharma and remove social unrest.



This ritual was performed under the guidance of Tejomurtula Srihari Ramasomayajulu and Somayaji Kesava Avadhani and a team of pandits and in the presence of 30 Rithviks from the Mattur village in Shivamogga district in Karnataka. Mattur is well-known for being a fully-sankrit spoken village.

This Soma Yagam is performed to please the five elements of nature - Earth (pritvi), water (jala), fire (tejas), wind (vayu) and space (akasha). This Yagam is called Soma Yagam because the Soma rasam (juice) is used as the main offering. The Soma plant, the king of medicinal herbs, is said to be 'relished by the celestials'. And this juice is offered in the yagam and hence the name Soma yagam has come.