One dead six injured in crackers explosion in Eluru

A tragic incident occurred in Eluru during the Diwali celebrations, resulting in the death of a man and severe injuries to six others when a bag of firecrackers exploded on an eastern street of the city.

The victim, identified as Sudhakar, was riding his bicycle when the accident happened near the Ganganamma temple. Reports indicate that a pothole caused his bag of onion bombs to fall, leading to a devastating explosion. Eyewitness accounts describe a horrifying scene, with Sudhakar’s body reportedly dismembered in the blast.

Emergency services promptly transported the injured individuals to the Eluru Government Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The police, swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct an investigation and have registered a case related to the incident.

Minister Parthasarathy expressed his shock over the deadly explosion and urged the public to exercise caution while handling fireworks during the festive season. He has instructed law enforcement to maintain a heightened surveillance presence to ensure public safety.