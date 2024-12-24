Live
Just In
One-man panel to visit three districts from Dec 27
The committee will visit erstwhile districts of Eluru, Krishna and Guntur to hold meetings and receive representations from individuals or institutions that are familiar with the sub-categorisation
Vijayawada: One-man commission headed by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra constituted to enquire into the sub-classification within Scheduled Castes will visit three erstwhile districts of Eluru, Krishna and Guntur from December 27, according to a communiqué from officer-on-special duty to the chairman of the commission, Sk Shahid Babu.
It may be recalled that the Supreme Court in its judgment in a civil appeal and a writ petition ordered the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes. Subsequently, the state government formed the one-man commission headed by the retired IAS Rajiv Ranjan Mishra to enquire in-to the sub-classification.
During the district visits, the commission will conduct meetings and receive memoranda and representations from the individuals or institutions that are familiar with the subject matter.
Shahid Babu said in the statement that the submissions could be made by representatives from both the respective erstwhile districts and from newly-formed districts also.
Those who are unable to submit representations or memoranda may submit the same in the office of the one-man commission at its office at Koneru Lakshmaiah Street, Moghalrajapuram in Vijayawada either in person or through registered post with acknowledgement or via email at [email protected] on or before January 9.