ONGC plans large-scale exploration in Krishna dist

Rajamahendravaram: ED Asset Manager of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Base Complex of Rajamahendravaram Amit Narayan said that ONGC is playing a pivotal role in the development of AP. In the last five years, it has paid over Rs 2,000 crore in royalty and taxes to the state. Additionally, more than 1,800 employees work at ONGC Rajahmundry Asset, with over 1,300 contract employees from the state engaged in various activities. He conducted a media conference on Tuesday along with all senior officers.



Speaking on the occasion, Amit Narayan explained about the ONGC contribution to society. He said that in addition to the CSR funds, ONGC had spent Rs 29.8 crore for roads and Rs 1 crore on drinking water supply during summer.

He further said that ONGC ensures safety and environmental protection by following all the statutory guidelines. Regular surveys, periodic hydro tests, and proactive replacement of old pipelines were carried out to prevent any kind of leakages, he added.

He further informed that recently a pilot project of laying Reinforced Thermo Plastic (RTP) lines have been completed to ensure better protection from corrosion of the pipelines and longevity.

In the last one year, a total of 53 km of pipeline was replaced and clarified the misconception regarding the recent bore well incidents reported near Konaseema district. He explained that 19 fields earlier operated by ONGC are now handed over to private operators under DSF I, II, and III.

He said that 250 wells have been identified as sick at present in the KG basin and efforts are currently being made to revive 50 wells. He said the organisation’s operations are spread across Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Krishna districts. He said there is a plan to undertake large-scale exploration in Krishna district next year.

Through its various schemes, ONGC provides financial assistance to contractual employees for higher education, medical benefits, and marriages. Under its CSR policy, ONGC contributed activities with a total expenditure of Rs 50 crore in the last five years, he added.

Surface Manager DA Subbaraju, Head, Well Services Shantanu Das, Head, Drilling Services Koka SVS Rajkumar, and other senior officers were present.