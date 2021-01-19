Ongole : 5 more held for 'spreading false information'

Ongole : Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal announced on Monday that they have arrested five more accused from various parts of the State for spreading false propaganda on social media over the Singarayakonda Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Arch incident.

In a press meet, the SP said that the Singarayakonda police have arrested 8 accused on January 5 for spreading falsehoods on social media and spreading lies on television and hurting the sentiments of devotees based on the rumours spread by a local that the idols of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on the welcome arch were vandalised by unidentified persons.

He said that another case was booked against some people for conspiratorial posts on social media and broadcasting fallacious news on television regarding the same incident, even though the authorities told facts about the incident.

The SP said that the police have identified 33 persons from different parts of the State and arrested five of them, including Thotakura Anil Kumar of Ongole, Mandadapu Srinivasa Rao of Sattenpalli, Chenchennagari Naresh Kumar Reddy of Yellanur mandal in Ananthapur district, Budda Devendra Kumar of Akkayapalem in Visakhapatnam and Bodicherla Naga Mallikarjun of Kadapa.

He said that the remaining accused would be identified immediately using technology and legal action would be taken against them.

Ongole DSP KVNV Prasad, Singarayakonda CI M Srinivasa Rao, Special Branch Inspector V Suryanarayana, Command Control CI R Rambabu, and others also participated in the press meet.