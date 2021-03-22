Ongole: APNGOs demand implementation of 11th PRC with 55% fitment

Ongole: The Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers Association demanded that the government announce the 11th PRC, which is long pending, with a 55 per cent fitment.

The association leaders also condemned the efforts of the Union government to privatise the public sector undertaking companies, including the Vizag Steel Plant and said that they are ready to sacrifice their lives to protect the organisation that was achieved by the sacrifice of lives.

In a press meet held in Ongole, the APNGOs Association president N Chandra Sekhar Reddy said that the association is condemning the Central government's decision to disinvest in the PSUs, especially its repeated statements about the privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant. He said that the Union government is once again cheating the Andhra Pradesh public by privatising the only large public sector industry in the State.

He said that the employees are with the State government and appreciated the people for handing down remarkable victory to the ruling party in the urban and rural local body elections. He congratulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for achieving the rare feat and keeping the confidence of the public, even in the tough times.

The association general secretary Bandi Srinivasa Rao said that the government, run by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is cooperating with the employees and they are receiving the benefits one by one. He thanked the Chief Minister for approving the five days extra leave to the women employees, which had long been pending. He demanded the Union government to stop privatisation of the steel plant and advised to consider the proposal of the Chief Minister to allocate captive mines to it and let it survive.

He demanded the state government fulfil the promise made to the employees by abolishing the contributory pension scheme immediately. He said that the 11th PRC report is submitted to the government years ago and demanded the Chief Minister to announce 55 per cent of fitment to the 11th PRC and implement it immediately.

The APNGOs district president K Sarath Babu, secretary R Ch Krishnareddy, co-president D Nageswara Rao, treasurer K Siva Kumar, women division State vice-chairman P Madhavi and others also participated in the press meet.