Ongole: Bahujans want share of development fruits on population basis

Ongole: The Andhra Bahujana Prajavedika organised a State-level political workshop against the caste and religion-based politics here on Sunday. The speakers opined to unite the SC, ST, BC and minority people to achieve political power and to free the public from the oppression of the two or three castes in the State.

The Andhra Bahujana Prajavedika president, Ampavatini Govindu, Convener of AP Malamahanadu Pika Manikyarao, Yadava Sangham State secretary Bollavaram Rangarao, BC leaders Beeraka Paramesh, Karna Krishnamohan, State leaders Yatagiri Prasad, Hariprasad, Nizamuddin and others also shared their opinion in the workshop.

They said that people from only two or three castes are enjoying the political power in the State, and only they are encouraging their caste people only in the government and private sectors to make the rich richer.

They opined that the three-caste people are oppressing all others and looting the natural resources in the State, by threatening the media, officials and employees. They said that the political parties in the State and at the Centre are resorting to anti-democratic, anti-constitutional decisions in the name of patriotism and welfare programmes, but are awarding the resources to their corporate friends. The speakers demanded that the political power should be shared according to the population, and then only all sections of people enjoy the fruits of the welfare State, get good education, receive fair opportunities in jobs, and have equal rights over the development of the State and country.

They advised the people from the BC, SC, ST and minorities to be politically active, and demanded the leaders to question the existing political parties to give their right to represent in the legislative houses.