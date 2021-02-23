Ongole : BC Sangham questions rationale of EBC quota

Ongole : The BC Sankshema Sangham questioned the government the rationale behind announcing 10 per cent of reservation under the EBC quota to the OCs when their population is just 9 per cent.

Addressing a press meet presided over by the district president of BC SankshemaSanghamBandaruSomaraju, State president Kesana Sankar Rao said that the Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution provided reservations to the backward and scheduled castes and tribes.

He said that the government has failed in providing the reservations to the BCs, SCs and STs in the ratio of their population. He said that the BCs, who are 56 per cent in population, are receiving only 27 per cent of reservation while the SCs and STs together are able to get 23 per cent reservation.

He said that the political parties providing 10 per cent reservation to upper castes, who are about nine per cent in population is purely for their political survival and questioned the rationale behind the decision.

Sangham district general secretary Balagani Anjaneyulu, town president Panditi Srinivasa Rao, Siva Brahmacharyulu, Devarampati Sridevi, KV Seshamma, Ramanamma and others also participated in the programme.