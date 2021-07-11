Ongole : Bikers advised to wear standard helmets for safety

Ongole : Prakasam District in-charge SP K Chowdeswari and Additional SP B Ravichandra advised the motorcyclists to wear standard helmets for their safety and protection of their families.

Speaking at a press meet in Ongole on Saturday, the police officers announced that the district police conducted a special drive on Friday, to create awareness on the use of standard helmets among the motorists.

Chowdeswari said that helmets stand as a lifeline for the two-wheeler drivers at the time of road mishaps.

She said that the helmets act as protective shields to the bikers during the accidents and save them from grave injuries to head.

She advised the motorists to feel wearing the helmet as a responsibility for a safe travel. She said that in the special drive conducted on Friday, they stopped 5,219 bikers in the district and found only 4,151 of them wearing a helmet.

Among the 4,151 helmets inspected by the police personnel, only 3,233 helmets were of ISI standard, she informed. She announced that a total of 1,986 people were wearing substandard or not wearing any helmets and risking their lives.

Ravichandra said that people must wear a standardised helmet for their safety as well as the protection of their dependent family members. He asked the motorists to make sure that their negligence does not become a curse for their children and family members.