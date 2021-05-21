Ongole: BMR Gold & Diamonds presents oxygen concentrator to Police CCC

Ongole: The BMR Gold and Diamond showroom in Ongole extended a helping hand and presented an oxygen concentrator to the Police Covid Care Centre in Ongole on Thursday. The proprietor of the BMR Gold and Diamond Showroom in Mangamoor Road, Bommisetty Sankara Rao presented the oxygen concentrator through his son Arjun to the SP Siddharth Kaushal at the District Police Office.

Arjun said that they felt it was their social responsibility to provide tools and machinery to protect the people from Covid and requested the SP to utilise the oxygen concentrator for the treatment of the infected people at the Covid Care Centre run by the police department. SP Siddharth Kaushal appreciated Arjun and the management of BMR Gold and Diamonds for their concern for the people in society and assured that the machine will be put in the service as they expected.