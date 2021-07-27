Ongole: Collector Pravin Kumar orders for speedy redressal of people's appeals

Ongole: Prakasam district collector Pravin Kumar ordered the district administration to take up a special drive to redress the urges received from the public.

Speaking in at a meeting, the collector instructed the officials to immediately redress the urges received from the CM office. He asked them to give top priority to the grievances received at the Spandana program.

He ordered them to clear all urges that are pending even after the stipulated time is completed, in two weeks by taking up a special drive.

He listed out the number of pending urges department wise and said that there are 500 applications pending in the revenue department, 292 in Panchayati department, 60 in registration, 66 in Zilla Parishad, 14 in electricity, 6 in GGH Ongole, 19 in education, 16 in Chirala municipality, seven in intermediate RIO, nine in excise, five in irrigation, five in mines and geology, and 10 in Kanigiri municipality.