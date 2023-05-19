Ongole: Conservation of environment is everyone’s duty says Collector AS Dinesh Kumar

Ongole (Prakasam district) : Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar flagged off a bicycle rally as part of ‘Mission LiFE’, to encourage individual and collective acts toward environmental conservation and preservation. He participated in the rally from the Collectorate here on Thursday.

As part of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle For Environment), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to motivate and mobilise the public to create an ecosystem that will reinforce and enable environmentally friendly behaviours, and to be self-sustainable, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board and Ongole Municipal Corporation organised a bicycle rally from the Collectorate to the mini stadium, to create an awareness of environmental protection.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that everyone should take up the 75 environmentally friendly actions, mentioned under the seven themes of Mission LiFE as part of their daily routine. He said that saving energy, and water, reducing waste, and e-waste, saying no to single-use plastic and adopting sustainable food systems and healthy lifestyles are not limited to a person or an organization, but everyone should practice them.

Collector Dinesh Kumar advised staff and government offices to practice the themes of Mission LiFE. He said that they will continue to create awareness programmes with the cooperation and coordination of various departments at all village and ward secretariats in all local bodies, up to World Environment Day on June 5.

In-charge Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao, APPCB EE G Nagireddy and other officials also participated in the programme.