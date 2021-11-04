Ongole: Denizens given two hours to burst crackers

Ongole: In an order that may certainly dampen the spirit of revellers, the people of Prakasam district have been asked to burst firecrackers for two hours on the occasion of Diwali.

Prakasam district SP Malika Garg said that the people are allowed to burst crackers only from 8 pm to 10 pm. She advised the people to celebrate the Deepavali in abidance to environmental protection.

Conveying the Deepavali wishes to the people and police personnel, SP Mallika Garg said in a statement that following the directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal in view of the Coronavirus outbreak and environmental protection, the people are allowed to burst the firecrackers from 8 pm to 10 pm.

She warned that legal action will be taken on the sellers of the firecrackers with no valid license, and added that they must abide by the rules stipulated by the government. She advised the merchants to sell eco-friendly and green crackers, by maintaining the appropriate distance between shops, purchasers. She warned the public and merchants not to touch the crackers after spraying their hands or keep the sanitiser bottle nearby. She advised the people to use regular soap to wash their hands after handling the firecrackers.

Mallika Garg suggested the people to light up the lamps on Deepavali, use green crackers and celebrate the festival carefully. She informed the public that in case of emergency, call the fire station by dialling 101, or police at Dial 100, or leave a message on police WhatsApp number 9121102266. She directed the officials also to take appropriate steps to prevent any untoward incidents within their police station limits in the district by strictly ensuring the implementation of orders.