Ongole: Free training in bike mechanism at RUDSETI

Ongole: The Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSETI) has planned to conduct 30 days of a free training programme in bike mechanism for the unemployed youth from the Prakasam district from February 24, Wednesday.

The RUDSETI, which is jointly established by the Canara Bank, and Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Educational Trust conducts the free training programme in its premises in Ongole and offers free boarding and lodging to the candidates.

RUDSETI director GS Murthy announced that the training programme in bike mechanism will start on Wednesday. He said that the candidate must be a native of the Prakasam district and has a minimum educational qualification of Class VIII pass.

Interested candidates of age between 19 and 40 can walk-in with their full biodata and meet the Director at RUDSETI, TTDC Compound, 4th Lane 11 Cross Line, Bhagyanagar, Ongole- 523001 to join the training programme. The interested candidates may also contact on 9573363141 for more information.