Ongole: Jahnavi NEET Academy sets record performance in Intermediate

Jahnavi NEET Academy management congratulating toppers in Intermediate exams
Highlights

The director of Jahnavi NEET Academy in Ongole announced that their senior Intermediate students set record performance in the recent results announced by the government

Ongole: The director of Jahnavi NEET Academy in Ongole announced that their senior Intermediate students set record performance in the recent results announced by the government.

Director Janardhan and principal YS Digvijay appreciated the students who scored good marks in the Intermediate. They congratulated Sk Sania Mirza for scoring 980 marks, G Rahul Simha Chandan for 975 marks, M Kavya Sri for 940 marks, VVS Sai Mayukha for scoring 939 marks in the BiPC.

The topper Sania Mirza said the knowledge imparted by the senior lecturers, weekly tests, clearing the doubts, cooperation from the management, encouragement from the parents and their self-efforts helped them in scoring good marks.

The teaching and non-teaching staff, parents and the friends of students appreciated the toppers for their achieving good marks.

