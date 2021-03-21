Ongole: Left parties urge people to make nationwide strike a success

Ongole: The Left parties has appealed the public to participate in the nationwide strike on March 26 against the Union government for passing the three new agriculture laws, taking anti-farmer, anti-worker, anti-youth and anti-student decisions, and make it a grand success.

Addressing a press meet held at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan on Sunday, the CPI district ML Narayana said that the Central government is not responding to the agitation by the farmers for the last 115 days demanding repeal of the farm laws, and is not committed to resolving the issue even in the discussions.

He said for the government to announce to collect Rs 2.60 lakh crore by disinvesting in 100 public sector undertaking companies in the country. As part of this, he said that the government is privatising the Vizag Steel Plant, which was established as a result of the sacrifice of 32 lives. He demanded the YSRCP, TDP and other parties to support the strike to prove their commitment to public welfare.

He explained that they are organising a bike rally in Ongole on March 23 and Assembly constituencies and mandal headquarters on March 24 as part of the preparatory arrangements for the nationwide strike.

The CPM East Prakasam district secretary Punati Anjaneyulu called for the participation of everyone in the strike against the farm laws, disinvestment in the steel plant and other anti-public decisions of the Union government. He said that the strike is also against the BJP, which failed to give special category status, capital, Ramayapatnam major port, Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, and other promises made to the State in the bifurcation Act. He said that the CPM state secretary Madhu will participate in the bike rally in Ongole on March 23 and called for huge participation of the public in the programme and also in the strike on March 26.

The CPI-ML New Democracy leader R Mohan said that the privatisation of PSUs by the Modi government is part of a conspiracy to reduce the opportunities for the backward and weaker sections through the reservations assured by the constitution.

Another CPI-ML leader S Lalitha Kumari said that with the decisions made by the BJP led Union government 10 corporate companies have ruined the life of lakhs of micro and small scale merchants in the country. She sought cooperation of all sections of the public including the officials, employees, workers and merchants for the success of the nationwide strike on March 26.

The CPI Ongole town secretary Sd Sardar, CPM leader B Raghuram and others also participated in the programme.