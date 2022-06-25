Ongole : Magunta, Balineni lay stone for endowments office building

Ongole (Prakasam District) : Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and MLA Balineni Srinivasulu Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of the office of Endowments department here on Friday.

The foundation was laid in 0.10 acre beside Rangarayudu Cheruvu after performing a special puja. The land was donated by the Gorantla Venkanna Trust.

MP Magunta appreciated the Trust for donating the land in prime location and middle of town for the Endowments department needs.

Balineni informed that the Endowments department has sanctioned Rs 50 lakh from the common good fund for the constriction on the office complex.

ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, deputy commissioner Emani Chandrasekhar, assistant commissioner Grandhi Madhavi, and EOs of various temples also participated in the programme.