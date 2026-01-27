Republic Day celebrated with grandeur in Chittoor

Chittoor / Madanapalle: Chittoor district Collector Sumit Kumar said the district administration is committed to the overall development of the district. He was speaking at 77th Republic Day celebrations held grandly in Chittoor town on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said Sanjeevani Project is a key initiative in the health sector. He explained that the Chief Minister launched the Sanjeevani pilot project in Kuppam on July 3, 2025 which will be implemented across Chittoor district from the first week of February. Under this project, Electronic Health Records will be linked with ABHA, enabling complete digital access to patients’ medical history.

The Collector also highlighted infrastructure development. He said the 75-km, six-lane Chittoor–Tachoor Expressway has been completed and will be opened for public use in March. The four-lane Bengaluru–Chennai Greenfield Highway is expected to be completed by June 2026.

Speaking on clean energy, he said the state government’s Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy – 2024 aims to increase the use of clean energy. In the first phase, an action plan has been prepared to set up 221 MW solar power projects in Chittoor district with an investment of about Rs 1,216 crore under the PM KUSUM scheme.

SP Tushar Dudi, DRO Mohan Kumar, MLAs VM Thomas, G Jagan Mohan and K Murali Mohan, ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, Mayor Amuda and others attended the programme.

Meanwhile, in Madanapalle of Annamayya district, District Collector Nishant Kumar felicitated families of freedom fighters during Republic Day celebrations. Along with District SP Dheeraj Kunubilli, he honoured the families of freedom fighters who made great sacrifices for the nation.

Those felicitated included the family of C Srinivasa Rao, who participated in the Quit India Movement and spent 37 days in Mysore jail; the family of M Ibrahim Saheb, who served as a soldier in the Azad Hind Fauj founded by Subhas Chandra Bose; the family of J Siddappa Naidu, who actively took part in the Quit India Movement in 1942 along with Annie Besant; and B Ravanamma, wife of martyr B Venkatadri, who laid down his life in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Joint Collector Siva Narayan Sarma, Sub Collector Challa Kalyani, DRO Madhusudan Rao and others were present.