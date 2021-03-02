Ongole : Maha Dhanvantari, Maha Mrityunjaya, Maha Chandi Yagnas begin

Ongole : With the blessings of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipati Sri Sri Sri Sankara Vijayendra Maha Saraswati Swamy, the Veda purohit Mathampalli Dakshinamurthy Sastry inaugurated the Maha Dhanvantari Maha Mrityunjaya Maha Chandi Yagnas at the Shirdi Saibaba Temple in Santhapet of Ongole on Monday.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy initiated the conduct of yagnas on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri from March 1 to 12 and received blessings of the pundits.

The devotees participating in the yagnas are being fascinated by praying to the Rudraksha Swarupa Maha Rudreswara Swamy, a seven feet high Sivalinga formed by using Rudrakshas, arranged by the organisers.

The Saibaba temple trust chairman Alahari Chanchala Rao, purohit Dakshinamurthy invited the interested devotees to take part in the yagnas and special pujas and receive the blessings of the God.