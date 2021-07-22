Ongole: Muslims pray to Allah to rescue world from Covid

Ongole: Muslim fraternity in Prakasam district celebrated Bakrid with gaiety and fervour on Wednesday. As the government also appealed to the elders, children and people with diabetes, high BP, other morbidities along with the symptoms of cough and cold to perform the prayers at home, the Masjids in the district conducted prayers in shifts for a limited number of people. The Imams and Khateebs read out the sacred texts to the devotees who participated in the prayers at the mosques.

All of them prayed to the Almighty to relieve the world from the devil called coronavirus and bestow humankind with peace and prosperity and help the younger generations flourish with abundant health and wealth.

In Ongole, Muslims gathered at the Masjids in the morning for the special prayers and Khutbah, the preaching by the learned in the community. The speakers encouraged the community to cultivate peace, promote universal values and brotherhood with the fellow citizens.

They prayed to Allah to bestow peace and comfort to the people suffering from various reasons. They prayed to the Almighty for sufficient rain in places like the Prakasam district which are suffering from the scarcity of water and give comfort to the families who lost their beloved.

Similar prayers were offered at the Masjids in Podili, Chirala, Singarayakonda, Giddalur, Markapuram and other places as part of Bakrid. The speakers explained the importance of Eid-ul-Adha and how Prophet Ibrahim offered his son Ismail for Khurbani. They prayed to Allah to provide peace all over the world.